AC Milan Winger Samu Castillejo Robbed at Gun Point in Italy

Samu Castillejo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In an alarming incident, AC Milan winger Samu Castillejo was robbed at gunpoint at a traffic light in Milan on Tuesday when he was returning after the club’s training session. The 25-year-old later took to Instagram to update his fans about the incident and informed that he was the victim of an armed robbery. Reports in Italy said that the footballer had stopped at a traffic light while he was returning from training in his personal vehicle when two men approached him and took his watch holding him at gunpoint. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Superstar Could Leave Juventus at the End of Current Season.

"Is everything fine in Milan? Two guys have robbed me while pointing a gun at my face," the Spaniard wrote in an Instagram story. "But anyway all right, only took the watch. I'm fine thanks.” He also said that he was visibly shaken after the incident but emerged unhurt from the incident and had also reported it to the police. Castillejo, who graduated from Malaga academy, had joined Milan in 2018 from Villarreal in a $20m move. He has since scored five goals in 59 appearances for the Rossoneri. Serie A 2019–20: What Happens if the League Stops Again Due to Coronavirus?

Meanwhile, Castillejo and Milan are preparing for their Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final meeting against Juventus on June 12, when football resumes in Italy after a three-month halt due to coronavirus pandemic. Milan were held to a 1-1 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-minute controversial penalty denying them a win in the first leg at home. They will back themselves to win in Turin as both teams return for their first game in three months.