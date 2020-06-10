Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Superstar Could Leave Juventus at the End of Current Season

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus after just two seasons in Italy. The Portuguese superstar, who joined the Serie A champions in 2018, is rumoured to be looking elsewhere and could depart at the end of the current season. Ronaldo is chasing his second straight Serie A title with Juventus and will resume towards that target when the 2019-20 season resumes again on June 20. But despite a trophy-laden debut season at the club, Ronaldo is said to have been displeased about the club’s Champions League ambition and wants to leave to increase his chances of winning the European competition more time in the future. Supercomputer Settles Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate, Selects Argentine Over CR7.

Juventus were knocked out of the UCL quarter-finals after a shock home defeat to a young Ajax team and could face the same fate in the round of 16 this season with them trailing 0-1 against Lyon. According to a report from Radio Rossonera, Ronaldo could leave Turin at the end of the current season with the club also in agreement for his departure. Cristiano Ronaldo Uses New Rugby Studs to Improve his Speed & Agility on Field (See Pics).

Speculations of Ronaldo leaving the club first started doing rounds last month when the 35-year-old was in quarantine with his family in Portugal and have continued heading into the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Juventus

Confermo quanto detto: a fine stagione le strade della #Juve e di #Ronaldo potrebbero anche separarsi. Siamo a qualcosa poùdi un rumors, non ancora da classificarla come notizia concreta, ma ci sto lavorando.#Calciomercato https://t.co/pEkvMmvU1u — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) June 9, 2020

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 after leading the Galacticos to a third straight Champions League title and also ending the tournament as the highest goalscorer for the sixth successive year. He joined Juve for a record €100 million and was said to be their missing component for Champions League success – a trophy they have not won in the last 30 years. But it seems things have gone different ways after just one season with Ronaldo now speculated to be heading elsewhere.

He scored just 28 times in his debut season in Italy, which was far from his 40-plus scoring streak at Spain for the last eight seasons. But Ronaldo has looked sharp in the current season and had already netted 21 times in the league in addition to four goals in cup competitions and is in the race for a Serie golden boot for the 2019-20 season.

Ronaldo's next club is, however, uncertain with former club Manchester United expressing interest to resign him in the past while French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been suitors for a long time.