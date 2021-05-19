Earlier this week Barcelona's 2-1 loss against Celta Vigo has thrown them out of the race for the La Liga 2021 title. With this, there are way too many changes expected in the squad. At least that's what can be understood from Joan Laporta's recent statements. So the first likely change is Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly closer to leaving Barcelona. Next in line, we have Antoine Greizmann looks for an exit from the Catalans. Lionel Messi was having a hard time since last season and on many occasions, he did have a showdown with the Barcelona management on social media. Also, there were reports about Antoine Greizmann being upset with being benched constantly and lack of game time. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Remain Confident Of Landing Barcelona Star.

Joan Laporta's recent statement raises immense doubts about the squad raises many eyebrows and one can easily assume Messi might not fit in the scheme of things. "I said that I'd evaluate at the end of the season depending on the results and performances," Laporta was quoted as saying by Marca. He almost hinted that winning Super Coppa was not enough as they lost the La Liga and Champions League as well.

Laporta further said that there will be a lot many decisions made in the upcoming week. Talking about Antoine Greizmann, it is widely reported that he could be exchanged with Jao Felix with his former team Atletico Marid. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for Messi and Greizmann in the upcoming days.

