Paris Saint Germain still remain keen on landing Lionel Messi next season, now more after their most recent Champions League exit. The Argentine’s contract with the Catalan club is set to expire at the end of this season and until now the Barcelona captain hasn’t yet agreed on an extension with the decision about his future likely to be taken once the current campaign ends as the Blaugranas are still competing for a league title. Lionel Messi Extends His Support to EPL & Other Clubs As They Boycott Social Media.

According to a recent report from French news outlet La Parisien, PSG have made contacts with Lionel Messi’s representatives as they look to persuade the Argentine superstar to join them next season. The Parisian club still are confident about lining up next season with the 33-year-old alongside current stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi & Team Barcelona Under the Scanner for Allegedly Breaching COVID-19 Protocols.

It is understood that the Paris Saint Germain hierarchy have outlined the transfer of Lionel Messi as their priority after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City. The Parisians’ dream of European glory remains unfulfilled as they were beaten 4-1 over two legs by the English giants.

As per the publication, the Ligue 1 club are prioritising a move for the Barcelona man while holding onto Neymar and Mbappe, with reinforcements in midfield and defence also to be considered at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi has been sensational for Barcelona since the turn of the year and has led them to Copa del Rey triumph. The Catalans are competing for La Liga and according to reports in Spain the Argentine has currently put contract talks on hold and will decide on his future once the season ends.

