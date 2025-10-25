Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Al-Nassr will turn their focus on the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al Hazm in the away tie after registering a win against FC Goa in the AFC Cup. Al-Nassr are currently leading the points table ahead of Al-Taawoun, although both have a similar number of points, with 15. Jorge Jesus is doing a wonderful job in charge of the club, with the team scoring for fun while also maintaining their defensive solidarity at the back. Opponents Al Hazm are 14th in the table and ended a sequence of four games without a win with three points against Al Akhdoud. This will, however, be a challenge for them, considering they are coming up against one of the best in the country. Al Hazm versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on FanCode from 11:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel to India to face FC Goa, but he should return for Al-Nassr in this game. Joao Felix and Sadio Mane will be available for support for the striker in the final third. Kingsley Coman is another creative player in the squad and he can change the complexion of a game in seconds with his trademark darting runs. Inigo Martinez is the key centre back for the visitors and it will not be easy to find a way past him.

Omar Al Somah will lead the attack for Al Hazm in a 4-1-4-1 formation. Rosier Loreintz will be the pick for the central defensive role, allowing the likes of Basil Yousef Alsayyali and Nawaf Al Habshi to play with freedom in the final third and try and set up the striker. Bruno Varela in goal should expect a busy day at work with Al-Nassr boasting of a quality attack. Angelo Borges, Haroune Camara Score As Al-Nassr Beat FC Goa 2–1 in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26.

Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Match Details

Match Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Date Saturday, October 25 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraidah Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India on their TV channels. For the Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on FanCode. The FanCode mobile app and website will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match in India. But fans will have to buy a match pass (Rs 29) for the game or a season pass (Rs 299). Al-Nassr will come out on top comfortably in this match.

