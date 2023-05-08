With a handful of matches remaining in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, Al-Nassr are heading into a crucial phase when they need to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance at winning the title. Placed second on the points table, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr now have 56 points, three less than that of Al-Ittihad. Any further slip-up can spell the end of their title hopes. After three games without a win across competitions, Al-Nassr managed to bounce back emphatically with a 4-0 win over Al-Raed. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has had a hot-and-cold season so far for his new club, opened the scoring in that match with a fourth-minute strike. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

The five-time Ballon d’Or will once again be a player that the fans would be looking forward to being on the scoresheet yet again in this match. With 12 goals this season already, Ronaldo, in no uncertain terms, has been in form but inconsistent. In contrast to Al-Nassr, Al-Khaleej are placed in 14th place on the points table, just two points away from relegation. They, however, clinched a victory in their last game against Ettifaq and it would be interesting to see how they perform. Barring Riyadh Al-Ibrahim, Al-Khaleej have a fully fit squad at their disposal. For Al-Nassr, the absentees are Pity Martinez and David Ospina. Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Shares Romantic Photo To Shut Down Break-Up Rumours!

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Khaleej in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Monday, May 8. The game will begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Spotted in Riyadh Hospital for Daughter's Appendix Operation; Netizens Wish Her Speedy Recovery.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channel to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej match on the SonyLiv app and website.

