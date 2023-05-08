Al-Nassr returned back to winning ways after defeating Al-Raed 4-0 in their latest Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal for Al-Nassr and was the protagonist of their victory. Al-Nassr are currently in the second position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table with 56 points from 15 matches. Their win along with league leaders Al-Ittihad's recent loss has helped them to close the gap to only three points. They will be taking on Al-Khaleej in their upcoming fixture in Saudi Pro League 2022-23. With Only five more matches left, Al-Nassr cannot drop points at this stage of the league and will be aiming for a victory. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring for Al-Nassr in their next Saudi Pro League 2022-23 clash against Al-Khaleej. Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Shares Romantic Photo To Shut Down Break-Up Rumours!

Al-Nassr's opponents Al-Khaleej are currently in 14th place in the table. They have accumulated 21 points from 25 matches so far and are battling relegation. After a seven-match winless run, Al-Khaleej have managed to win their last two matches. And now if they manage to defeat Al-Nassr too, it will be a huge boost to their campaign.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part for Al-Nassr in their upcoming Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match against Al-Khaleej. Hence he is expected to start for Al-Nassr in this game. Ronaldo will be hoping to deliver yet another match-winning performance for the Al-Nassr side. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

So far, Ronaldo has scored twelve goals and provided two assists in twelve Saudi Pro League 2022-23 matches. Overall he has been one of the best players in the league since his arrival. Al-Khaleej's defense will have to stop the Portuguese forward if they want to take anything from this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2023 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).