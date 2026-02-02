Cristiano Ronaldo will be a notable absentee from the Al-Nassr squad for tonight’s Saudi Pro League (SPL) fixture against Al-Riyadh. While the 40-year-old’s absence was initially framed by local media as "workload management" ahead of a top-of-the-table showdown with Al-Ittihad this Friday, reports from Portugal suggest a more significant internal conflict is at play. ‘This Fight Isn’t Over’, Cristiano Ronaldo Vows To Rise Together After Al-Nassr’s Loss to Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Pro League 2025–26.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano and Portuguese outlet A Bola have confirmed that the forward is not suffering from any injury or fitness concerns. Instead, Ronaldo has reportedly opted to sit out the match due to mounting frustration with the club’s leadership and its recent performance in the winter transfer window.

The ‘Investment Gap’ Controversy

Central to the controversy is Ronaldo's reported dissatisfaction with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which oversees the "Big Four" clubs, including Al-Nassr. Sources close to the player suggest he believes Al-Nassr is being marginalised in favour of rivals like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

While Al-Hilal has been active in the market—securing signings such as Pablo Marí and pursuing French starlet Kader Meïté, Al-Nassr’s only significant winter arrival has been 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem. For Ronaldo, who will turn 41 on 5 February, the lack of immediate reinforcement is reportedly seen as a barrier to the club's title ambitions. Novak Djokovic Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Mental Fortitude After Receiving First-Ever Globe Sports Award From Star Footballer, Highlights His 'Mind Over Matter' Approach.

Internal Leadership Friction

The standoff follows recent instability within Al-Nassr’s executive branch. The club’s sporting director, Simão Coutinho, and CEO, José Semedo, reportedly had their decision-making powers frozen by the board earlier this month.

This internal "power freeze" has reportedly alienated Ronaldo, who shares a close professional relationship with the Portuguese executives. Manager Jorge Jesus has also previously alluded to a lack of "political power" at the club compared to Al-Hilal, remarks that have further fueled the narrative of a fractured camp.

Impact on the SPL Title Race

Ronaldo’s absence comes at a critical juncture. Al-Nassr currently sits in second place, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by just three points. With 17 goals in 18 appearances this season, the Portuguese icon remains the league's most potent offensive threat alongside Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney.

With the Al-Riyadh match taking place tonight at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the focus now shifts to whether this is a one-game protest or the start of a prolonged dispute. Al-Nassr fans will be anxiously looking for their captain's return for the pivotal "Classico" against Al-Ittihad on 6 February.

Neither Al-Nassr nor the PIF has issued an official statement regarding the "strike" reports, maintaining the public stance that the player is being rested for tactical reasons.

