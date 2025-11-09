Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Angelo Gabriel were on target as Al-Nassr triumphed over 10-man Neom in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk, on Saturday, November 8. After a goalless first half, Angelo Gabriel netted the opening goal for the Knights of Najd in the 47th minute. Things got worse for Neom after Luciano Rodriguez was shown a red card in the 56th minute. And Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead for the Knights of Najd when he found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. Al-Nassr rounded off the victory through Joao Felix, who scored in the 86th minute. With this win, Al-Nassr continued their stay at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table with eight wins in as many matches. Al-Nassr 4-0 FC Goa, AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Abdulrahman Ghareeb Scores Brace As Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Knights of Najd Claim Fourth Straight Win.

Neom vs Al-Nassr Result

Watch Neom vs Al-Nassr Goal Video Highlights:

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's 953rd Career Goal:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Saudi Pro League ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)