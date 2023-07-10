Even after a promising start in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, Al-Nassr finished the season as the runner-up thanks to a sustained period of off-form. In the winter window, they made the stratospheric signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and paired him up with the Brazilian creator Anderson Talisca hoping to extend their winning run in the league. Al-Nassr topped the table ahead f the World Cup break. But tables turned as despite Ronaldo scoring goals consistently and they lost their way in the end stages and ended up losing the title to Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr still made their way to the continental competition AFC Champions League and will start their preparation for the next season with the Pre-Season clash with Portuguese Third Division Club Alverca on July 10, 2023. Lionel Messi Set To Be Unveiled As Inter Miami Player on THIS Date, See Details Here.

Al-Nassr have went in aggressively into the transfer window to back their current players with some quality reinforcements. They are still linked with some top players from Europe and already signed the Croatian midfielder from Inter Milan, Marcelo Brozovic to provide an creative outlet for the attackers Ronaldo and Talisca.

When is Al-Nassr vs Alverca, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Alverca in their first pre-season match on Monday, July 10. The game will begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Marsool Park, Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo Vacays With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Celebrity Couple Shares Holiday Pics On Instagram.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Alverca, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. But unfortunately, they will not live telecast the Al-Nassr vs Alverca, Club Friendly Football Match due to other commitments.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Alverca, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on Al-Nassr TV on YouTube. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).