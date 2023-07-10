Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on a beach vacation with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The star footballer took to his Instagram handle to share photos of the holiday, where the couple is seen enjoying a jet ski ride and parasailing. Georgina Rodriguez also shared several photos from the vacation where they are seen having a good time on a boat. Both the couple are seen wearing caps while riding on the jet ski. "Los amantes de la playa [sic]," Georgina Rodriguez captioned the Instagram post. Cristiano Ronaldo Giving ‘Bombastic Side Eye’ to Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez In This Video Is Too Cute and Hilarious!

