Fans have been waiting in bated breath for Lionel Messi to be unveiled as the new Inter Miami player. The star Argentine announced his decision to move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA earlier this month, leading to the end of several speculations surrounding his future after leaving PSG. Although the club too has made the signing official, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner is yet to join the outfit. Several fans are keen on watching the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Inter Miami colours and in this article, we shall share details about his unveiling. Lionel Messi to Visit Kolkata? Satadru Dutta Drops Possible Hint After Emi Martinez's Trip to India.

Messi is undoubtedly the biggest signing made by the MLS club to date, but he would not be alone in joining the outfit this summer. Inter Miami also have signed Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets with the two expected to bring about a change in the club’s fortunes. The club also recently appointed Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as head coach, with the former Barcelona and Argentina gaffer reuniting with Messi.

When Will Lionel Messi Be Unveiled as Inter Miami Player?

The seven-time Ballon D’Or winner is expected to be unveiled on July 16, as per a press release by the club. “The major unveiling event will include exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more," the release stated. Although it did not mention any name, it can be expected that this ‘major unveiling’ would be to present Messi as a new Inter Miami player. Even Busquets too can be presented alongside his former Barcelona teammate. 'Just Another Player' Lionel Messi's Leagues Cup Opponent Issues Bold Statement Ahead of Argentina Star's Inter Miami Debut.

The event is set to take place at Inter Miami’s home ground-DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami. Messi is also expected to make his debut for Inter Miami this month when the MLS outfit locks horns with Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

