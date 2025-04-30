Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr will be facing Kawasaki in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League in what should be a cracking contest between two quality sides. Al-Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League and the domestic title is beyond them as things stand. A continental glory will help the team gain confidence and end what has been a bit of a mini-drought in terms of major trophies. Opponents Kawasaki are 8th in the Japanese J1 League and with four draws and a defeat in their last five games, it is imperative they put in a strong showing here. Al-Nassr versus Kawasaki will be streamed on the FanCode app from 10:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Al-Nassr March Into AFC Champions Elite 2024–25 Semifinals Following 4–1 Win Over Yokohama F Marinos.

Mohamed Simakan will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo is the talisman for the side and his presence in the final third holds the key. He will partner with Jhon Duran on the frontline and their link-up play will be interesting to watch. Marcelo Brozovic is the one who makes this side tick with his quick passing game. In defence, it will be Aymeric Laporte leading the backline.

Kawasaki do not have any injury concerns in the build-up to the game, which is a positive. Erison will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation Marcinho, Wakisaka, and Akhiro Lenaga as the playmakers behind him. Kawahara will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the Japanese outfit. Cristiano Ronaldo Performs His Famous Real Madrid Celebration After Scoring in Al-Nassr's 4-1 Win Over Yokohama F Marinos AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match (Watch Video).

When is Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Semi-Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns with Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 semi-final on Wednesday, April 30. The Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale match will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Semi-Final Match?

Viacom18 had the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, after the JioHotstar merger, the Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale live telecast is unlikely to be available in India. For AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Semi-Final Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 39. Both teams will create plenty of chances in this game, but expect Al-Nassr to secure a win.

