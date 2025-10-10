Argentina will be back action in the International arena as they will look to get some good preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 by clashing with Venezuela in their next match. Argentina are defending FIFA World Cup champions and they will be out again as favourites in 2026, given their recent form. Argentina have only lost 4 matches in the 18 they played in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers, which shows how good their form under Lionel Scaloni has been and they will look to see where they stand against Venezuela, specially in terms of bench depth and young talents. Argentina have won 25 of their previous 30 matches against Venezuela, including a 3-0 success when the two teams met in a World Cup qualifier in September 2025. Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Tickets: How To Buy Tickets of Wankhede Stadium Online To Watch Argentine Footballer, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in a Seven-a-Side Cricket Match.

Venezuela are yet to play in the FIFA World Cup and they have just short of a spot in the Inter-confederation playoffs for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which means they will have to wait four more years to try again. Venezuela secured 18 points only enough for eighth, two points behind seventh-placed Bolivia. Oswaldo Vizcarrondo's side will finish the year with friendlies against Argentina, Belize, Nigeria and Canada. They have named a strong squad with a lot of experience and will look to take the challenge head on.

Argentina vs Venezuela, International Friendly 2025 Details

Match Argentina vs Venezuela Date Saturday, October 11 Time 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming, No Live Telecast

When is Argentina vs Venezuela, International Friendly 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Argentina National Football Team vs Ecuador National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Thursday, October 11. The Argentina vs Venezuela match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida and it starts at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Argentina vs Venezuela online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online?

There is no official broadcast partner of the Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to hence watch the Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly 2025 live streaming online. They can get the live score updates of the match on the official social media handle of both teams. Argentina are unstoppable at the moment and will secure a routine win here.

