Cristiano Ronaldo holds a number of records and this time, he has scripted yet another milestone, this one being outside of the pitch as he has now become football's first billionaire! The Portugal National Football Team and Al-Nassr forward is one of the highest-paid footballers in the world and now, his wealth has surpassed the billion mark. This was reported in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index for the very first time; his net worth has featured on the financial platform. Cristiano Ronaldo, at the start of the 2025-26 season, had signed a new deal with Al-Nassr which put an end to all transfer speculations. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Happy Saudi National Day to His Saudi Arabian Fans; Al-Nassr Star Shares Greetings In Traditional Attire (See Pics).

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Cristiano Ronaldo's latest deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr is reportedly worth over $ 400 million. As a result of this lucrative contract, among other sources of income, Cristiano Ronaldo's net wealth is now $1.4 billion, which has marked this historical moment. Apart from his Al-Nassr contract, Cristiano Ronaldo also endorses several brands, which include Nike and Armani. He earns $ 18 million annually from his deal with sports apparel brand Nike. Also, the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has a tax-free contract with Al-Nassr has increased his earnings. 'You're Not Strong...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Shaking Hands With Journalist Following Al-Nassr's Win Against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia in 2023 to join Al-Nassr after abruptly ending his second stint with Manchester United proved to be the game-changer for his wealth and fortune. As per Bloomberg, Cristiano Ronaldo's salary after joining Al-Nassr has been around $ 200 million yearly. The 40-year-old also owns the CR7 brand that makes a lot of money as well. He also boasts of a massive following on Instagram. Meanwhile, despite being 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still competing at the active level and does not plan on retirement anytime soon, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 round the corner. He was recently awarded the Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes.

