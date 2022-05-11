Gabriel Jesus has reportedly shown interest in joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window, his agent has confirmed. The Brazilian striker has been rumoured to be heading towards the Emirates in the upcoming transfer window, and now, his agent has confirmed that there have been conversations between the player's camp and the club. The youngster's transfer is more likely to happen now that Manchester City have already confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Norwegian Striker From Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal are in desperate need to sign a striker this summer as it seems that they are both set to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season. Under such circumstances, Gabriel Jesus' arrival at the club would be a very big boost to them ahead of the next season. Plus, they are well-placed to make it to the Champions League next season and a young striker would surely add some weight to their attack.

Marcelo Pettinati, the player's agent, said, as quoted by Daily Mail, "We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus. We like the project – it's a possibility we're discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel. He's focused on the final games with Man City; we'll see."

However, the Gunners boss has remained tight-lipped on this transfer news, refusing to comment anything on it so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).