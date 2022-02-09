Arsenal's official website has taken a sly jibe at Tottenham and the Gunners have reminded them about their empty trophy cabinet. So here's exactly what happened. The official website of the Gunners posted a cheeky message for their opponents on social media. The website looked good but here was this one message that was hard to ignore. The message read, "Your Basket Is As Empty As Tottenham's Trophy Cabinet". Yikes! Now that was quite a below the belt moment for the Tottenham fans. Arsenal Confirms Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Exit, Striker Trains with Barcelona First Team.

The Gunners were quick enough to fix the mistake but the damage was already done. The snapshot of the message had gone viral on social media. Arsenal's Charles Watts, the club stated that it was the individual error that caused the goof-up and the error is being rectified ASAP. "This was posted to the site in error without appropriate checks and approvals and is being removed as quickly as possible," said Watts in a statement.

For now, check out the snapshot of Arsenal's website below.

Arsenal's sly dig at Tottenham (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Arsenal has been more successful than Tottenham but they have had a trophy drought for a while now. However, it was in 2004 that the team had won the EPL title. The team had won the FA Cup recently in 2020 that they won for the 14th time. The last time the two teams came across each other in EPL 2021-22 season, the Gunner had won the match 3-1 in London.

