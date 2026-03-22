Carabao Cup 2025–26 Final Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal and Manchester City descend upon Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 22nd March 2026, for the Carabao Cup 2025-26 Final. With the Premier League title race currently favouring the North London side, this showpiece event offers the season's first major piece of silverware. A capacity crowd of 90,000 is expected to witness two of English football's most dominant forces compete for the trophy. EFL Cup 2025-26: Brace From Omar Marmoush Helps Manchester City Seal Carabao Cup Final With Arsenal.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2025-26 Final in India?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 15:30 GMT. The match is also available for live streaming via the Sky Go app and NOW for those with active subscriptions.

In India, the final will be streamed exclusively on FanCode, while viewers in the United States can follow the action via Paramount+. For fans seeking free audio commentary, TalkSport and BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match coverage.

Detail Information Match Arsenal vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final) Date Sunday, 22 March 2026 Kick-off Time 16:30 GMT / 17:30 CET / 22:00 IST Venue Wembley Stadium, London Referee Peter Bankes Defending Champion Newcastle United (Eliminated in Semi-Finals) TV/Live Stream Sky Sports (UK), FanCode (India), Paramount+ (US)

Arsenal vs Manchester City Team News

Mikel Arteta faces several late fitness calls for his Arsenal squad. Key playmaker Martin Odegaard, winger Eberechi Eze, and defender Jurrien Timber remain major doubts, though all three travelled with the team to Wembley. The Gunners are looking to secure their first League Cup trophy since 1993, a win that would provide a significant psychological edge as they chase a domestic and European quadruple.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola must navigate a depleted defensive line. Josko Gvardiol is sidelined with a calf injury, while January signing Marc Guehi is cup-tied. Midfielder Mikel Merino is also expected to miss out due to a minor muscular strain. Despite a recent midweek exit from the Champions League, the Citizens remain formidable opponents, aiming for their ninth triumph in this competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).