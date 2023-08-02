Ahead of their Community Shield showdown with Manchester City, Arsenal takes on AS Monaco in their final pre-season friendly game. The Gunners lost to Manchester United and defeated Barcelona on the US Tour but with some big names arriving in the summer, coach Mikel Arteta has the tough job of getting them accustomed to his style of play. The team will utilize the Emirates Cup as an opportunity to put in a final shift ahead of a grueling campaign. AS Monaco finished 6th in the French Ligue 1 last campaign and the team has plenty of catching up to do. They have a new coach in Adi Hutter and the team is currently in the transition phase. Arsenal versus AS Monaco starts at 10:30 pm IST. Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Teenage Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on Seven-Year Contract.

Declan Rice and Oleksandr Zinchenko are major doubts for the game for Arsenal while Reiss Nelson has been ruled out. Leandro Trossard scored a brace against Barcelona and he is likely to start the game with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Sakak in the final third. Kai Havertz has not looked comfortable playing in midfield but Mikel Arteta is sure of his plan to use the German in a midfield three with Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

Breel Embolo once again misses out for AS Monaco with a knee injury with Wissam Ben Yedder taking charge of the forward line. Philipp Kohn in goal is in for a tough day at work with Arsenal looking to attack from the onset. Axel Disasi has been linked with a host of clubs in the summer and it will be interesting to see if he gets a start in the game. Manchester United Likely To Announce Decision on Mason Greenwood’s Future at Club on August 14 Ahead of Their EPL 2023-24 Opening Match.

When is Arsenal vs Monaco, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal will take on the in-form Monaco in a pre-season club-friendly match on Tuesday, August 2. The Emirates Cup 2023 final will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Monaco, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately. the live telecast of this match would not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot watch live streaming of this contest on their TV channels. For live streaming options, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Monaco, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Fans can however watch live streaming online of this match. The live streaming of this match will be available on Arsenal.com and on Arsenal's app. Besides this, fans can also keep a tab on the social media handles of both teams to catch the latest score updates.

