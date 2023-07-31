Manchester United player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour last year against his partner Harriet Robson and the 21-year-old football star has not appeared for the Red Devils since then. However, the charges against Greenwood were dropped as the key witness dropped the case. It has been reported that Manchester United are likely to announce Greenwood’s future at the club on the day of their opening Premier League 2023-24 game of the season on August 14 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester United 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: German Giants Edge Red Devils in Pre-Season Club Friendly Match

Manchester United Likely To Announce Decision on Mason Greenwood’s Future on August 14

Man United are expected to announce decision regarding Mason Greenwood’s future opening PL game of the season on August 14. ⚠️ It’s only up to the club. Erik ten Hag will not be responsible of any decision, he will discuss Greenwood future right after the club. pic.twitter.com/gUTPXLU6rg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

