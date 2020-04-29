Arthur Melo Transfer News Update: Barcelona Urged by Former Director to Keep Hold of Brazilian Midfielder

Arthur Melo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Even though football has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona are one of the clubs who are active in the transfer market as they look to build the squad for the upcoming season. Now according to reports from Spain, the Spanish giants are open to selling Arthur Melo to Juventus. But the club has been urged by former technical director Robert Fernandez to keep hold of the Brazilian as he can be an important player in the future. Arthur Melo Transfer News Update: Juventus Set To Sign Barcelona Midfielder.

It is understood that Juventus are offering Barcelona a large amount of cash and any one of Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi could be included in the deal. The reported reason behind this move is to fund the transfers of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez as the La Liga team are adamant on signing the duo. Lautaro Martinez Transfer News Update: Barcelona Struggling to Fund Inter Milan Striker’s Release Clause.

Robert Fernandez was the one responsible for the signing of Arthur Melo in 2018 and while speaking to Goal he said ‘I don't think Arthur is leaving. We are going through a particular moment where a lot of news is not checked well enough, I sincerely think it would be a mistake if he is sold because he is a young player.’

‘'When we signed him we paid a large amount due to his qualities, age and projection. We thought he was going to have big growth at Barca and now I think he deserves a better status. We are still speaking about a player with huge individual skill, with Barcelona DNA even if he didn't grow in La Masia.' He added. ‘He is a player who has everything to become an important player.’ Fernandez added further.

Arthur in his first season played 44 games and helped Barcelona to a La Liga title. But injuries have hampered the Brazilians season, limiting him to just 23 appearances. Even with his limited game time, Arthur has proved himself to be a vital part of the team and is a fan favourite.