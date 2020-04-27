Lautaro Martinez Transfer News Update: Barcelona Struggling to Fund Inter Milan Striker’s Release Clause, Want Players Involved in Mega Deal

Lautaro Martinez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona’s chase of Lautaro Martinez has hit a financial hurdle as the club are struggling to put together the $120 million they need to meet the release clause of the Inter Milan striker. Martinez, who joined Inter from Racing in 2018, currently has a release clause of $120m which can be triggered in the coming summer transfer window. But Barcelona, who are dire need for a striker are reportedly struggling to find a way to pay the release clause in full. The coronavirus pandemic added to the unrest in the club has put the club in a difficult position financially. Martinez, on the other, has four years remaining in his contract but can leave if his release clause is met and the suitors have a personal agreement with the player and his representatives. Barcelona Responds to Lionel Messi’s Demands, Reportedly Have No Money to Sign Neymar & Lautaro Martinez.

With the club in deep financial crisis, the La Liga champions are hoping that they lower the transfer fee by offering few players in addition to cash in order to go through the deal. According to a Daily Mail reports citing Sky Sports Italia, Barcelona are hoping to lower the cash offered and add players to the deal. Barcelona Takes Indirect Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo After English Magazine Labels Lionel Messi As GOAT, Stirs Debate Once Again (Read Tweets).

But Inter Milan are said to be reluctant to lower the release clause nor are they pleased with the players Barcelona have offered in the deal. Certain players offered in the deal have also refused to leave the Camp Nou against their wishes rendering the deal impossible to go through.

The good news for the Catalans, however, is that Lautaro Martinez had made it clear in the past that Camp Nou will be his ultimate destination and 22-year-old sees himself playing alongside Lionel Messi and dominating Europa for years to come. Barcelona are, however, one of his many suitors some of which Europe’s richest hands like Manchester United, City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.