Arthur Melo Transfer News Update: Juventus Set To Sign Barcelona Midfielder

Arthur Melo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona are on the verge of selling midfielder Arthur Melo to Italian side Juventus according to reports from Spain. The Brazilian youngster joined the Catalans from Gremio in 2018 and since his move has been a fan favourite. The 23-year-old has still four years left on his contract with Barcelona but it is understood the La Liga champions are looking to cash in on the midfielder to fund the transfers of Lautaro Martinez and Neymar in the summer. Lautaro Martinez Transfer News Update: Barcelona Struggling to Fund Inter Milan Striker’s Release Clause, Want Players Involved in Mega Deal.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Juventus are in advanced talks over Arthur Melo and the record Italian champions are on the verge of sealing a transfer. Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is a huge fan of the Brazilian and is looking to bring him to the Allianz Stadium during the upcoming transfer window. Neymar Jr Gives Thumbs Up to Barcelona Return During Summer Transfer Window.

The transfer fee is not yet disclosed but it is understood that Juventus have offered Barcelona a huge amount of cash and some players in order to tempt them to sell the midfielder. Any one of Miralem Pjanic, Rolando Bentancur and Federico Bernadeschi could be included as a part of the deal.

Juventus are not the only club interested in Arthur as several big clubs want to get their hands on the highly rated midfielder after reports started circling that Barcelona will listen to offers for any players other than Lionel Messi or Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Arthur has been one of the important players at the club but has found limited game time due to continuous injuries. The 23-year-old has made 23 appearances this season in all competitions scoring four goals and has as many assists.