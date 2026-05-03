Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur tonight in a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 encounter at Villa Park that could prove decisive at both ends of the table. The hosts are aiming to solidify their top-four ambitions, while a struggling Tottenham side desperately hunts for points to escape the relegation zone. With only a handful of fixtures remaining in the 2025–26 season, the outcome of this Matchday 35 clash carries significant weight for both clubs' respective futures. PL 2025-26: Arsenal Move Six Points Clear of Manchester City with Win Over Fulham.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Chelsea Sack Head Coach Liam Rosenior After 107 Days; Calum McFarlane To Lead Until Season End

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 35) Date Sunday, 3 May 2026 Kick-off Time 19:00 BST / 14:00 ET / 23:30 IST Venue Villa Park, Birmingham TV Channel (UK) TNT Sports 1 Live Stream (India) JioHotstar Live Stream (TV) Star Sports Select Current Standings Aston Villa (5th), Tottenham (18th)

Champions League Pursuit vs Relegation Battle

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings with 58 points, trailing fourth-placed Liverpool only on goal difference. Despite a recent 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, the Villans have remained formidable at home. A victory today would not only boost their hopes of securing Champions League football for next season but also provide much-needed momentum ahead of their European return leg.

In stark contrast, Tottenham Hotspur arrive in Birmingham in a precarious 18th position. Under the management of Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs have endured a difficult 2026, only recently securing their first league win of the calendar year with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now two points adrift of safety, Tottenham must find a way to dismantle one of the league's most organised defences to keep their survival hopes alive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).