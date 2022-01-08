ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 has been postponed as a player from the Mariners' camp has tested positive for COVID-19. The match, which was slated to be played on January 8, Saturday, would be rescheduled to a later date.

See Tweet:

LEAGUE STATEMENT Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UllSfAeRxW — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 8, 2022

The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after a ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19. (2/3) — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 8, 2022

The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved. (3/3) — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 8, 2022

