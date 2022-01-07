Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the remainder of the season. The announcement was made on Aston Villa's social media handles.

See their Tweet:

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌 Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

