ATL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Football Match

Atletico Madrid (ATL) and Liverpool (LIV) will face each other in the first leg of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. ATL vs LIV match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on February 18, 2020 (Late Tuesday Night). Liverpool finished top of their group while Atletico had to settle for the second spot in their group after a disappointing campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool encounter in UCL 2019-20 can scroll down below for more details. Jurgen Klopp Praises Diego Simeone Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Clash in Champions League, Says ‘I’m the Kindergarten Cop Against Him’.

Liverpool are the reigning champions and the road to title defence begins at a tough place for the Premier League side. Atletico have been brilliant in recent seasons of the Champions League, reaching the finals twice, unfortunately losing on both the occasions to arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Spanish side are struggling in the domestic league and are fourth in the table, 13 points behind leaders Real and this has raised some doubts over the future of Diego Simeone at the club. So this might be the last chance, Simeone gets to lift the elusive trophy with his beloved Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Jan Oblak (ATL) should be your keeper for this match.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The match is expected to be cagey affair so choosing four defenders will be beneficial. They should be Arias (ATL), Jose Gimenez (ATL), Virgil van Dijk (LIV) and Alexander Arnold (LIV).

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV) should be your vice-captain for this game. The remaining players in your midfield should be Vitolo (ATL), Saul Niguez (ATL) and Gini Wijnaldum (ATL).

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Angel Correa (ATL) should be your captain. The remaining slot in your team can be filled by Mohammad Salah (LIV).

Liverpool are runaway leaders in the Premier League and look all-set to end the 30-year-wait for a top-flight league title. The Reds confirmed their place in the knockout rounds on the last day of the Group stages but will face their toughest task yet. Atletico will give the Reds a stern test and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.