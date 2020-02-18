Jurgen Klopp Praises Diego Simeone Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Clash in Champions League, Says ‘I’m the Kindergarten Cop Against Him’

Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Champions League is back and the second half of the premier European competition will kick off on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday). Defending champions Liverpool will begin the defence of their crown against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The two teams have a lot of similarities and mainly in the attitude of their managers Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid). Both of them are famous for their dramatic displays on the sidelines and the Reds boss has praised his counterpart saying that the Argentine is more intense than him. Jurgen Klopp Shocked by UEFA's Decision to Suspend Manchester City.

Ahead of the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has praised Diego Simeone and has shown great admiration for him. While talking about the intensity and passion of the two managers, Klopp said the Argentine is three times more intense than him. ‘People say about me that I'm emotional on the sideline. If I'm on level four, I would say Diego is on level 12 or so’ said the Reds boss. ‘It's really like I'm the Kindergarten Cop against him.’ Liverpool Could Be Named Champions if Man City's 2014 Premier League Title is Stripped Of.

‘That's over all those years, eight years, that's really long and still having this emotional level, wow, that's absolutely impressive.’ Added Jurgen Klopp. When asked about the difference in playing style between him and Simeone, Klopp replied that he does not know’s the Atletico boss well enough to tell the difference in their managing style.

Both the have gained a lot of fans over the years due to their celebrations and theatrics on the touchline during the matches but has also landed them in trouble with football’s governing bodies over the years. Diego Simeone is arguably the most successful coach in Atletico’s history and if he wants to win the elusive Champions League trophy, these are the kind of fixtures which the Madrid side must win.