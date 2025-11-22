La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona will have a homecoming of sorts as they take on Athletic Club in La Liga 2025-26. The Camp Nou will host its first-ever match since renovation as the Catalan giants attempt to cut down their gap with La Liga 2025-26 leaders Real Madrid. Barcelona at the moment are second on the points table with 28 points and trail Real Madrid by three points. A victory tonight will see them move to the top of the La Liga 2025-26 points, but Real Madrid would have the advantage of having played a game less. Athletic Club on the other hand, are seventh on the La Liga 2025-26 points table. Lionel Messi Makes Sudden Visit To Camp Nou, Ex-Barcelona Star Pens Emotional Note: ‘I Hope One Day I Can Come Back’ (See Post).

Hansi Flick, who is set to have his first match as Barcelona manager at the revamped Camp Nou, confirmed that Joan Garcia would start as the goalkeeper. Marcus Rashford, he confirmed, is not certain to be picked with the England forward unwel,l while Raphinha will be back. Athletic Club, who head into this contest on the back of a 1-0 win over Real Oviedo and they will be without Inaki Williams, Maroan Sannadi, Benat Prados and Unai Eguiluz for the match against Barcelona. A lot of eyeballs would be on how Nico Williams performs. Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Celebrates 13th Birthday With Family at a Barcelona-Themed Party.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Athletic Club Date Saturday, November 22 Time 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Camp Nou, Barcelona Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Barcelona will host Athletic Club in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 22. The Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the renovated Camp Nou and it will start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. =

