Barcelona (BAR) will take on Celta Vigo (CEV) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The BAR vs CEV clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on May 16, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be looking to finish their season on a high. Meanwhile, fans searching for BAR vs CEV Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Prioritise Erling Haaland Over Argentine's Contract Extension.

Barcelona still have an outside chance of winning the La Liga but need both Atletico and Real Madrid to drop points in their remaining two games, which is highly unlikely. So Ronald Koeman’s team will be aiming to close down their home season with a win. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo, after battling relegations for few seasons are in contention for Europe and will be looking to count on the Catalans' poor home form and close the gap on teams above them. Ronald Koeman Doubtful About Barcelona Clinching La Liga 2021 Title After 3-3 Draw Against Levante.

BAR vs CEV, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) must be the keeper.

BAR vs CEV, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Hugo Mallo (CEV) must be the defenders.

BAR vs CEV, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Pedri (BAR), Denis Suarez (CEV), Brias Mendez (CEV), Nolito (CEV) must be the midfielders.

BAR vs CEV, La Liga, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Iago Aspas (CEV) must be the forwards.

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be the captain of the BAR vs CEV Dream11 Fantasy Team while Iago Aspas (CEV) can be named as the vice-captain.

