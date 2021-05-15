Barcelona have huge decisions to make in the upcoming summer transfer window with the future of Lionel Messi and signing a new striker being at the top of the list. The Catalan club’s skipper is yet to put pen to paper to a new deal as his contract with the Blaugranas expires in the summer. While the Spanish side are also in the market in search of a new center-forward after the sale of Luis Suarez last summer. Lionel Messi Looking Out for a Property in Paris Amid His Transfer Links With PSG.

According to a report from The Sun, Barcelona have made up their mind and will prioritise the signing of a new center-forward, mainly Erling Haaland, over the renewal of Lionel Messi if it comes down to it given their financial constraints. The Norwegian is the top priority for Joan Laporta despite the club being in debts over £1 million. Real Madrid Transfer News Update: Los Blancos Favourites To Land Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker’s 75 million release clause will be in effect from 2022 and if any club wants to sign the forward before that comes to effect, the Bundesliga club have set a transfer fee of over £150 million for the 20-year-old.

Barcelona are considering building the team around Erling Haaland and think his arrival is more important at the moment than tying down Lionel Messi to a contract, who turns 34 next month. The Argentine’s contract runs out at the end of the season but there have been no advancement in renewal talks.

It is understood that many clubs are interested in signing Erling Haaland but have put their plans on hold due to his transfer fee. However, Barcelona feel that this could be the best chance of them landing the Norwegian striker without much opposition as the club might not get a free run on the 20-year-old in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).