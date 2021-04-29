Barcelona and Granada are all set to take on each other in the La Liga 2021 game. The match will be played at Camp Nou at 10.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall talk about the Dream11 team in which we shall pick the goalkeeper, midfielders and strikers for the game but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So Ronald Koeman does not have any fresh injury concerns as far his side is concerned. Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are down with a knee injury, Martin Braithwaite has an ankle injury. Antoine Griezmann Reacts After Scoring a Brace Against Villarreal in La Liga 2021 Match (Check Post).

Whereas, the visiting teams have a number of pressing issues. Rui Silva has a muscle injury. Jesus Vallejo (knock), Carlos Neva (hamstring), Domingos Duarte (knee), Neyder Lozano (head) and Luis Milla (hamstring) all will be out. So they will have to do away with their six major players in the game tonight. Thus they will be in a big lurch with the kind of injuries their squad is facing.

BAR vs GRA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

BAR vs GRA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Sergi Roberto(BAR), Clement Lenglet (BAR) should be selected as the defenders.

BAR vs GRA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders –Frankie de Jong (BAR), Yangel Herrera (GRA) and Yan Brice Eteki

(GRA) and Darwin Machís (GRA) will be picked as the three midfielders.

BAR vs GRA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Roberto Soldado

(GRA) will be the three forwards in the fantasy team.

We pick Lionel Messi as the captain of our Dream11 team and Antoine Greizmann as the vice-captain for the team.

