After winning their first game 4-0 against Villareal, Lionel Messi and team is prepping for another game of the La Liga 2020-21. Lionel Messi’s team will be hosted by Celta Vigo. The Catalan Giants have a fairly better record over Celta Vigo when it comes to the head-to-head record. Ahead of the game, the Catalan Giants took to social media and shared the squad for the upcoming game. However, the team has faced a jolt as Junior Firpo is doubtful for the match owing to the discomfort in his left hamstring. Whereas, Martin Braithwaite has been cleared to play and could be featuring in Ronald Koeman’s playing XI. Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman Praises Lionel Messi for Making Call for Unity at the Embattled Club.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams, Barcelona and Celta Vigo have played 21 matches against each other. The Catalans have won 12 games, however, not very long ago did Messi’s team bite the dust against Celta Vigo during the impending season of the La Liga 2019-20. Messi’s team lost 2-0 against Celta Vigo despite dominating the possession by 66 per cent. The Catalans looked like a haphazard unit as they were destroyed by Celta Vigo.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona was seen sweating it out in the nets. Check out a few pictures below:

Video

Another one

The match will be played on October 2, 2020, at 1.00 am IST. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as the fans would definitely want him to score in the game. It would be interesting to watch what the new manager has in store for the players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).