For a while now there had been rumours that Barcelona is in the process of signing Sergino Dest. Now a few minutes ago, the team took to social media and confirmed the news by posting the video of American footballer where he was seen entering the Camp Nou. No sooner the announcement was made, the fans went berserk on social media. The American player played for Ajax FC and now is all set to rub shoulders with Lionel Messi. The 19-year-old arrived in Barcelona last night and will be penning a five-year deal at the club. Reports suggest that Dest comes with the price tag of €25 million. Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad Against Celta Vigo, Junior Firpo Doubtful & Martin Braithwaite Cleared to Play.

The video of Dest was posted with one word which was enough to create a buzz. The official account of Barcelona wrote, “Shhhh.” Dest will step into the shoes of Nelson Semedo in the squad. The Portugal international has now completed his move to Wolves and will rival Sergi Roberto for the right-back spot. Now, let’s have a look at the video shared by the Catalan Giants.

Ronald Koeman spoke about Sergino Dest spoke in the press meet ahead of their game against Celta Vigo. The manager said that he would stay away from giving any opinion about the newbie until he has signed the dotted lines. "I think he is doing his medical check-up. He still has to sign his contract and until he’s signed I prefer not to give my opinion. It seems clear he will be here and so we can count on a young winger. It’s time to change things here, sign some younger players and consider the full-backs we have got. He’s a young player, he’s played in the Champions League and I’m sure he will be a useful player," he said during the conference.

