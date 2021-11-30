Lionel Messi is currently playing his trade for PSG, but that surely does not stop Barcelona from appreciating his achievements. After Lionel Messi walked away with his seventh Ballon d'Or, Barcelona took to social media and posted a picture of their former player. Furthermore, they congratulated Messi for his historic feat. They even shared Pedri's picture on social media who walked away with the Kopa Trophy 2021 which is given to the Best Footballer from the under-21 age group. Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d’Or for the Seventh Time: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr & Many Others Congratulate Argentine for The Feat!

The official account of Barcelona shared a few pictures of Messi with Pedri. The Catalan Giants also hailed the reunion of the Argentine with Luiz Suarez. As one may recall, Messi played alongside Luiz Suarez and Pedri. In fact, Lionel Messi had lashed out at Barcelona for sacking Suarez from the team. Many fans reminded Barcelona that Messi and Suarez were no longer representing Barcelona. Check out the pictures posted by Barcelona on social media.

Congrats:

A unique collection. 7️⃣ in the bag. Congrats, Leo! pic.twitter.com/2mrEvRqZ8m — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2021

Reunion

Pedri

The Golden Boy adds to his haul #DreamTeen https://t.co/6PYljG8Oik — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2021

Last one

Lionel Messi has become the first player to have the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time. Needless to say that many players congratulates the Argentine for the history created by him. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Paulo Dybala and others took to social media and congratulated the Argentine.

