Lionel Messi has achieved an unbelievable feat by winning the Ballon d'Or 2021. With this, he walked away with the award for the seventh time and is officially labelled as the GOAT. Not only the fans but also the footballers have congratulated the Argentine. The likes of Neymar Jr, Gary Lineker, Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski took to social media and posted tweets congratulating Messi. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski were the ones who were nominated for the prized possession. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning Ballon d’Or for Seventh Time, Thanks PSG & Former Club Barcelona.

Messi had also reacted after winning the award and thanked his former club Barcelona and current club PSG for the kind of support they had rendered to him. As one may recall, Messi broke a 21-year long stint with the Catalans to join PSG. He joined the French giants earlier this August. Needless to say that Barcelona played quite a vital role in shaping up Messi's career.

Pedri

Pedri's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gary Lineker

It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 29, 2021

Robert Lewandowski

Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/I6j4BtluYS — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) November 29, 2021

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Achraf Hakimi:

Achraf Hakimi Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 34-year-old made 56 appearances in 2021 recording 41 goals and 17 assists while also leading Argentina to the Copa America title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).