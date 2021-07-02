Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona has officially ended. But the club continues to sell shirts with his name as part of the merchandise. According to the 'Sport' his shot remains one of the most sought items at the stores. Now, surely this will bring in a glimmer of hope for Messi fans all around the world. The Argentine's contract expired on Thursday and currently, he is a free agent and a player. However, as per reports, the club is working on the new contract and Joan Laporta has asked the media to maintain calm. Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Joan Laporta Asks Journalists to be ‘Calm’.

It is reported quite widely by prominent media houses that the complexity of the contract is actually causing the delay. Joan Laporta will be meeting La Liga President Javier Tabas to decided Messi's future. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had expressed his wish to quit Barcelona last year. In fact, he was very close to signing a deal with Manchester City. But it was his hefty price tag of the transfer fee that stopped him from getting transferred to another club. Messi had had a strained relationship with the Barcelona board last year.

In fact, on various occasions, Messi had slammed the board on social media. But after Joan Laporta became the President of Barcelona, things have been quite better between the club and the star footballer. Now, Messi fans are hoping that things do well with the contract and the Argentine star once again dons Barca jersey very soon.

