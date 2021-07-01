Lionel Messi is officially not a Barcelona player anymore. The netizens took to social media and reacted to the same. In fact, the news channels even carried a ticker or a countdown for Messi's contract coming to an end. Amid all this, the press on Wednesday had lined up outside Camp Nou to meet Joan Laporta and everyone obviously had the same question. Lionel Messi's contract extension. The President had a very simple message for all the reporters. "Be calm. Don’t worry," is what he said. Lionel Messi is WITHOUT CLUB After His Contract With Barcelona Expires, Netizens React as Argentine Becomes Free Agent.

However, it seems that Messi is certainly staying in Barcelona and the contract and the club is working on the same. It is said widely reported that the complexity of the contract is actually causing the delay. Laporta is currently in touch with Messi's father Jorge. The club is planning to extend his contract by two more years. Lionel Messi's future has been a mystery ever since 2019-20 when he had expressed his desire to leave the club.

He ended up staying at the club because of the transfer fees which was way too hefty, Back then it was said that Messi was very close to signing a contract with Manchester City. Even now the club has made an offer to Messi. A few reports also suggest that he might make an American move and could join the MLS. We still do not know much about his contract and like all of you are waiting to hear from the club about Messi's contract extension.

