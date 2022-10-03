Barcelona have made Wolves Ruben Neves their top priority as they look to reinforce their midfield. Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets is expected to leave the club next season when his contract expires. The Catalan giants consider the Portuguese player to be able to fill the shoes of the Spanish international. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United to Restart Pursuit of Barcelona Midfielder.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Barcelona are targeting the Wolves star for the next summer window. The Catalan giants are also willing to offer a few of their youngsters in order to secure the transfer of the 25-year-old Portugal international.

Sergio Busquets is likely to leave next summer as he has offers from MLS clubs and Barcelona are looking to replace the veteran midfielder. Ruben Neves is one of the players on their radar as the midfielder is unwilling to extend his contract with Wolves which ends in 2024.

The Premier League side are expected to entertain offers for the player instead of running the risk of losing him for free. It is understood that Wolves want a fee of around £50m. for the midfielder but it will be difficult for Barcelona due to their finances.

The Catalan clubs are expected to propose a swap deal for the 25-year-old and are willing to include youngsters in the deal - either on loan or permanently - to reduce Ruben Neves' price.

Arsenal are also interested in the player but it is understood that the Portugal international prefers a move to La Liga after spending five years in England. Wolves are in a relegation battle at the moment and Neves will play a key role if they are to secure their top-flight status.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).