Barcelona returned to winning ways in the last matchday and will be aiming to build on it as they take on Athletic Club in the latest round of La Liga 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2022-23 live streaming scroll down below. Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners List: Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas and Others Who Won Honours At Annual Award Ceremony.

Robert Lewandowski has been the main marksman for Barcelona and got another brace midweek and will be aiming to continue that when Athletic Club come to town. Former Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, is coaching the Basque side and will be aiming to get one over his former side and take his team into the top four.

When is Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Spotify Camp Nou. The game will be held on October 24, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Club clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Athletic Club football match.

