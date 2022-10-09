Barcelona will be looking to continue their fine form in La Liga when they take on Celta Vigo in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on October 09, 2022 (late Sunday night) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Working on Argentine's Return in 2023.

Barcelona are undefeated in La Liga and will be aiming to return to the top of the points table with a win in this fixture. Xavi will be hoping that his team can produce a much-needed confidence-boosting display after back-to-back disappointing performances. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo have made a mixed start to their season but have always posed problems for the Catalan outfit.

When is Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Spotify Camp Nou. The game will be held on October 09, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo football match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).