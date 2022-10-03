Lionel Messi has been tipped to return to Barcelona next summer, two years after leaving the club. The Argentina superstar left the Catalan giants in 2021 for a move to PSG following his contract expiration but is expected to return in 2023 as the Spanish outfit are looking for ways to lure the 35-year-old back. Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring in PSG’s Win Over Nice in Ligue 1 2022–23, Shares Pictures on Instagram.

According to Spanish news outlet El Chiringuito TV, Lionel Messi is expected to return to Barcelona in 2023 once his contract with Paris Saint Germain expires. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his deal with the Ligue 1 side and is yet to sign an extension.

Lionel Messi will become a free agent in the summer and his future remains unclear with multiple MLS clubs hoping to sign the superstar. But as per journalist Josep Predrerol, the 35-year-old is unlikely to move to the USA as he wants a return to Barcelona.

The Catalan clubs are looking at multiple options to bring back the Argentine superstar to the club with both manager Xavi and president Joan Laporta hoping to re-sign the 35-year-old. Barcelona are reportedly preparing a proposal which offers Lionel Messi an option to retire at the club.

It is understood Paris Saint Germain are also keen on keeping Messi at the club are set to offer him a contract extension. PSG are proposing a one-year deal for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner with an option to stay for another year.

Lionel Messi is yet to take any decision regarding his future. The 35-year-old is focused with Argentina and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is expected to take a call about his next destination after the quadrennial showpiece event.

