Barcelona is in a spot of bother in the UEFA Champions League with them third in Group C, behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Last week's loss at San Siro against Inter Milan came at the wrong time considering the Catalonians had built up momentum by their performance in the Spanish La Liga. This means this game is a must-win for Xavi and his squad in order to avoid dropping to the Europa League. It will be catastrophic considering the investments the management made in the summer. For Opponents Inter Milan, they may not be flying high in the league but are in a position of comfort in Europe presently. They know they have a tough battle ahead of them but they will be up for it. Real Madrid Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 After 1-1 Draw With Shakhtar Donetsk.

Jules Kunde, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Memphis Depay, and Ronald Araujo are some of the big names missing from Barcelona. Pedri and Gavi were underwhelming at the San Siro and will need to lift their level. Ousmane Dembele got into some brilliant positions in the last match against Inter Milan but was poor in terms of crosses. Robert Lewandowski's performance depends on the service he gets and hence the team will have to improve in this department.

Marcelo Brozovic, Dalbert, Alex Cordaz, Joaquin Correa, and Gabriel Brazao are the names on Inter Milan treatment table. But there is big news with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku set to make his return post a lengthy lay-off this evening. Kristjan Asllani could be preferred over Henrikh Mkhitaryan as he adds defensive solidarity in midfield.

When is Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Camp Nou. The game will be held on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. Tough game for Barcelona but they just might snatch all three points in the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).