Barcelona and Napoli will take on each other at the Camp Nou later tonight in the Champions League 2019-20. The round of 16, the second leg will happen at 12.30 am IST. The two teams current enjoy an aggregate of 1-1. The last team to win their first away Champions League game at Camp Nou was Rubin Kazani in Russia. The match was held in October 2009. In this article, we shall bring to you the predicted line-ups for the game. The hosts will be without the services of main players like Clement Lenglet, Antoine Griezmann and Ronald Araujo. However, the best part of the that Ousmane Dembele is back to the squad and is seen sweating it out in the nets as well with the team. Barcelona Announces 22-Member Squad for Match Against Napoli, Lionel Messi Fans Keep Their Fingers Crossed for Champions League 2019-20 Tie.

On the other hand, the visitors will be without the services of Kostas Manolas who will miss out on the tie because of a rib injury. Whereas, Nikola Maksimovic and Lorenzo Insigne are dealing with minor injuries. The team does not have too many injury issues, unlike the hosts. The Serie A team has played two previous away Champions League knockout matches which have ended in defeat, losing 1-4 to Chelsea in March 2012 and 1-3 to Real Madrid in February 2017.

Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; de Jong, Rakitic, Puig; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Both the teams are expected to take on each other with 4-3-3 formation. All eyes will be on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi who has been in the best of his form. The match will surely be an exciting one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).