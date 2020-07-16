La Liga Free Live Streaming Online on Facebook: Barcelona are down and out in the Spanish La Liga and their destiny is out of their hands following Real Madrid’s win over Granada. They face Osasuna at Camp Nou looking to win the contest and hope Villareal could do them a huge favour by defeating Real Madrid. It has not been smooth sailing for Quique Setien as the manager of Barcelona. In a massive club like that of the Catalonians, there is no honeymoon period for the incoming manager and talks of Setien’s departure has already picked up in the last few days. 11th placed Osasuna are close to breaking into the top half of the table and will go all out for a win a tonight. Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Frenkie de Jong returned to training for Barcelona which is a huge boost for the home side as they missed the Dutch youngster’s creativity in midfield. He will likely start on the bench as he eases his way into first-team football. Lionel Messi could partner Luis Suarez upfront with Riqui Puig pulling strings in a playmaker role. Sergio Busquets as a deep-lying playmaker has seen his impact fade this season and the board could be looking for his long term replacement in the summer.

Chimy Avila, Marc Cardona, Unai Garcia, Ruben Garcia and Robert Ibanez are all ruled out for Osasuna for the trip to Nou Camp. Skipper Oie’s primary role will be to man-mark Lionel Messi while the likes of Darko Brasanac will have the license to venture forward. Enric Gallego and Adrian Lopez start in a two-man attack for the visitors, but there will be a large period of the game where the duo will struggle for to have the ball at their feet.

When is Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on July 17, 2020 (Thursday mid-night). The match will be played at the Camp Nou. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Ex-Barcelona President Joan Laporta Fears the Argentine Might Not Sign a New Contract at Camp Nou.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans cannot live telecast the Barcelona vs Osasuna match on their television sets in India and there are no official broadcasters for La Liga in the country. But fans can always follow the live-action online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna game on the official Facebook page of La Liga, which has been live streaming all the matches for their fans worldwide.Barcelona will approach this game with comparatively less pressure as the last one, and this should bring the best out of the squad tonight.

