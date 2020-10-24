Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. Both teams enter this clash on the back of disappointing defeats in their previous La Liga match and will hope to put their League campaign back on track. Real Madrid though will have more to worry about after the loss to a second-string Shakhtar Donetsk side in their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group opener. Barcelona thrashed Ferencvaros 5-1 in their UCL match and will aim for a similar result against Zinedine Zidane’s men. Meanwhile, please scroll down to find the betting odds, free bet odds, match prediction and favourites for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of La Liga 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Five BAR vs RM El Clasico Football Games.

Real Madrid faced a shock 0-1 defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz in their last La Liga game but what would worry them more is the leaky defence that went 0-3 behind within the opening 45 minutes against Shakhtar. Similarly, Barcelona lost to Getafe and are winless in their previous two La Liga matches. But Messi and co thrashed Ferencvaros 5-1 in the Champions League at Camp Nou in their last match. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2020–21 Key Players: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati and Other Players to Watch Out for in BAR vs RM La Liga Football Match.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Given Real Madrid’s recent form, they start behind Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season. But Barcelona’s form also haven’t been great and so a draw could be a favourable result. But Barcelona are always a formidable force at home and will start as the favourites. As per Bet365 betting odds, Barcelona have been given 1.90 while Real Madrid have been given 3.75. Chances of a draw are also high and it has been given 3.75.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions: Who Will Win?

Barcelona start as the favourites especially with Real Madrid missing a number of key players. But Zidane’s men have a tendency to stun their rivals. The Real Madrid gaffer also spoke of starting their season with a win at Camp Nou and they could do it and shock the Roland Koeman’s men.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

