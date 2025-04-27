Mumbai, April 27: Antonio Rudiger faces a possible multi-game suspension after appearing to throw ice at the referee and shouting aggressively while being held back by Real Madrid teammates late in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea also handed out red cards to Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez for protesting in the waning moments of Barcelona's 3-2 win. Barcelona Win Copa del Rey 2024-25, Beat Real Madrid 3-2 in Thrilling El Clasico to Clinch 32nd Title; Three Los Blancos Stars See Red Cards (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

De Burgos wrote in his match report that Rudiger “threw an object from the coaching area that didn't reach me,” adding that the Madrid defender displayed “an aggressive attitude.”

Antonio Rudiger Sent Off Moment in El Clasico

Antonio Rudiger Throws Ice at Match Referee

Rudiger lanzando un objeto al árbitro Se le fue la olla al central del Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/7oWfoWAT54 — Javi Brocal (@Javi_bburillo) April 26, 2025

Rudiger had already been substituted off when he had to be held back by Madrid players and staff while he held a small bag of ice. He continued to shout at De Burgos. The day before the final De Burgos denounced a campaign to discredit him by Real Madrid's official club television.

