Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other for the first El Clasico of the season in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are coming into this game after a loss in their previous domestic game and would be hoping to bounce back in Spanish football’s biggest rivalry. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record.

Barcelona were beaten by Getafe in their last La Liga game but put on a decent show against Ferencvaros in the Champions League. Francisco Trincao and Pedri impressed in that game and could play a role in this clash as well. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are on a two-game losing run as they were defeated by newcomers Cadiz in the Spanish league and then by Shakthar Donetsk in UCL. However, both these losses came at home but facing Barcelona away could ease some pressure on them. Lionel Messi's Record in El Clasico: Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21, Here's A Look at Argentine Great's Stats.

The biggest news is the inclusion of Sergio Ramos in the Real Madrid squad. The Los Blancos skipper was a doubt for this match as he didn’t participate in the midweek Champions League clash due to injury. But after being given a green light by the doctors will feature in this game. Meanwhile, Barcelona will also welcome Jordi Alba for this clash who has missed few games due to a slight niggle.

Barcelona are currently sitting tenth in La Liga with seven points from four games while Real Madrid remain third with 10 points. The Catalans have played a game less than their arch-rivals but will go level on points with them with a win. Meanwhile, Los Blancos will go top of the table with a victory in this fixture.