Barcelona can take advantage of Real Madrid’s heavy defeat in the Madrid Derby when they take on Real Sociedad at home this evening. The Catalonians currently start the contest second in the table with 16 points from 5 matches played. A victory for them here and they will go top of the table. It is crucial for the team as they are battling it out against a resurgent Real Madrid team. Opponents Real Sociedad secured their first victory of the campaign against Mallorca. The win pulled them out of the relegation zone but they will have a tough challenge against Barcelona away from home. Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Brace Hands Los Blancos Thrashing Defeat in Madrid Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona will continue to be without the services of Fermin Lopez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Gavi. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attacking setup for the hosts with Dani Olmo in the no 10 role. Marcus Rashford will be the pick for the wide attacker role with Ferran Torres on the other flank. Frenkie de Jong should continue to orchestrate play from central midfield.

Real Sociedad will line up in a 4-5-1 formation with Mikel Oyarzabal as the striker. Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea will try and use their pace to create chances out wide. Igor Zubeldia and Duje Caleta-Car in defence have their task cut out as they look to keep the Barcelona attackers at bay. Alex Remiro in goal should expect a busy day at work with his shot stopping skills needed to the fullest.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Date Sunday, September 28 Time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Sociedad is all set to visit Barcelona in the La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, September 28. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match is set to be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain, starting at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Barcelona have a great squad and they should find a way to secure a routine win.

