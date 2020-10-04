Barcelona have made a strong start to the Spanish La Liga season with two wins out of two under new manager Ronald Koeman. After the events of last season, the Dutchman must be given credit for infusing positivity into the squad. The arrival of fresh faces has been of help as they look eager to take Barcelona back to all its glory. Sevilla, like Barcelona have won both their opening games and are no pushovers. Making it to the Champions League is crucial for them and for this they will need points against strong sides like the Catalonians. Barcelona versus Sevilla will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 12:30 am IST. BAR vs SEV Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21.

Clement Lenglet is suspended for the clash against Sevilla due to accumulation of yellow cards and his place in the team will be taken up by youngster Araujo. Miralem Pjanic could make his first start for Barcelona as Ronald Koeman looks to give Sergio Busquets some rest. Lionel Messi will lead the attack for the hosts with Phillipe Coutinho set to continue in his favoured no 10 position. Francisco Trincao is all set to make his debut for the Catalonians with an appearance on the right-wing.

Carlos Fernandez is the only Sevilla players who is doubtful for the clash owing to fitness woes and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Diego Carlos in defence has a major role to play with Barcelona’s attack in fine form at the moment. Ivan Rakitic will have a point to prove against his former club as he makes a dramatic return to Nou Camp, a few months after he was sold to Sevilla on the grounds of poor form.

When is Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Sevilla clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nou Camp on October 5, 2020 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will be unable to catch the live action of Barcelona vs Sevilla on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Barcelona vs Sevilla game will be available online. The game will be streamed live on the Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action. Barcelona have lost just one of their last ten meetings with Sevilla which shows their dominance in this fixture in recent past. The hosts should win this one comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).